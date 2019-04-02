AmeriTrust Group, Inc. Names Josh Crumley as Chief of Staff

Commenting on the promotion, AmeriTrust President and Chief Executive Officer Kenn R. Allen said, "As Chief of Staff, Josh will lead a number of efforts, especially those using a data-oriented approach to analyze information and develop innovative solutions. We are pleased he will be coordinating these vital areas for us."

Mr. Crumley has been with AmeriTrust for 13 years, having worked in a variety of roles including most recently as Vice President, Operations and Analytics. He originally joined AmeriTrust as an actuarial analyst. He has an MBA from the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business and undergraduate degrees from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Economics and Mathematics. He is an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS), an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA) and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

About AmeriTrust Group, Inc.

Founded in 1955, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized specialty, niche-focused commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services provider within the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. AmeriTrust is comprised of four distinct distribution segments of the specialty insurance marketplace: admitted carrier operations, excess & surplus lines carrier operations, wholesale MGU/MGA and third-party administration operations, and retail insurance agency operations.

AmeriTrust offers a broad range of insurance solutions to select industry, trade and professional associations, affinity groups, governmental entities and independent agents. Carrier operations include five insurance companies which are licensed on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. For more information, please visit www.ameritrustgroup.com.

AmeriTrust Group, Inc. operates as the U.S.-based insurance holding company for Fosun International Limited.

About Fosun International Limited

Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong stock Exchange (00656:HK) since 2007. Founded in 1992, Fosun's total assets exceed RMB500 billion (c.US$75 billion). With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world. For more information, please visit www.fosun.com.

