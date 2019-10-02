AmeriTrust Group, Inc. Names Traci McGuire as New Chief Claims Officer

Ms. McGuire joined AmeriTrust subsidiary, Century Surety, in 2012 as a claims attorney handling professional liability claims. She was elevated to Assistant Vice President, Managing Claims Attorney; Vice President, Claims; and Vice President, Casualty Litigation through her career at AmeriTrust. Prior to joining the company, she was a litigation partner in a Columbus, Ohio-based law firm for 13 years. Her areas of practice at the law firm were business litigation and medical malpractice defense.

Ms. McGuire received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Speech Communications from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Thereafter, she received her Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University College of Law. She was a Managing Editor for the OHIO STATE LAW JOURNAL and was awarded the Alumni Special Recognition Award for outstanding achievement in scholarship and leadership.

Ms. McGuire is actively involved with the Homeless Families Foundation for Franklin County, Ohio and the Ohio South Chapter of the Hugh O'Brian Youth Foundation. She is a member of the Defense Research Institute and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance.

About AmeriTrust Group, Inc.

Founded in 1955, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services provider in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. AmeriTrust is comprised of four distribution segments of the insurance marketplace: admitted carrier operations, excess & surplus lines carrier operations, wholesale MGU/MGA and third-party administration operations, and retail insurance agency operations.

AmeriTrust offers a broad range of insurance solutions, including specialty products to independent agencies, governmental entities, select industry, trade and professional associations, and affinity partners. Carrier operations include five insurance companies which are licensed on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. For more detail, visit www.ameritrustgroup.com.

