AmeriVet Appoints Donald Webbe to Board of Directors

“We are delighted to welcome Donald Webbe to our board,” said Elton Johnson, Jr., U.S. Army disabled veteran, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AVI. “He brings decades of leadership and experience to the team; his talents and operational background will be a huge asset to AmeriVet as we continue to grow and expand in multiple lines of business.”

Mr. Webbe currently serves as the Managing Director and COO at SSSHI. He began his career in financial services in 1986 at Citibank as a Treasury Specialist, eventually rising to the position of Vice President, where he oversaw finance, funding and futures operations, as well as domestic and international clearance.

“I truly appreciate the warm welcome from the leadership team and employees at AVI,” said Mr. Webbe. “AVI is uniquely positioned as the only Black owned, service-disabled veteran firm in the area, combining the expertise of military veterans with capital markets specialists; I look forward to getting started and collaborating with so many well-respected members of the veteran community.”

After a 15-year tenure at Citibank, Mr. Webbe left to join SSSHI in 2001. His current responsibilities include but are not limited to oversight of all administrative functions, back and middle office operations, technology infrastructure and third-party outsourcing.

“Donald Webbe’s contributions to South Street have been immeasurable thus far,” said James Tabacchi, President and CEO at SSSHI. “He is a key player in strategy and operations, and I’m confident he will continue to make a constructive, positive impact as a member of the AVI board.”

About AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc., is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business broker-dealer that specializes in Capital Markets, Public Finance, Institutional Agency Trading, Loan Sales and Investment Banking. Established in 1994, AmeriVet is dedicated to providing the highest level of service in the industry, while providing meaningful employment opportunities to post 9/11 military veterans.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading provider of U.S. Treasury and Agency repo financing to Agency Mortgage REITs, asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and other capital market participants. The company is a broker-dealer and Tier 1 FICC member running a matched book portfolio that provides low-cost financing for high-grade security positions and a source of secure short-term investment for money market funds, municipalities, GSEs, insurance companies, and other alternative deposit clients. South Street is a leading provider of MBS repo financing to the Agency REIT sector by acting as a credit intermediary between the Agency REITS and high-quality liquidity providers in the repo space. South Street's mortgage business provides access to the capital markets for mortgage originators that hedge their forward pipeline exposure. South Street Securities Holdings, Inc also provides other servicing, collateral management, technology, and administrative services for banks, broker-dealers and other capital market participants.

