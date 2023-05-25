AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Celebrates its 200th Clinic in Network

Adding the Oklahoma-based Animal Medical Center to the AmeriVet Network Underscores AmeriVet's Ongoing Success in the U.S. Veterinary Consolidator Industry

SAN ANTONIO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners is excited to announce that it has added 'Animal Medical Center' on I-35 in Edmond, Okla. to its network, marking the 200th veterinary practice for the organization. This newest addition further underscores AmeriVet's ongoing growth nationwide, with veterinary clinics and hospitals spanning across 35 states.

"We are thrilled to join the team," said Dr. Aaron Farr of Animal Medical Center I-35. "The AmeriVet culture, dedication to excellence, and vision for the future is a great fit for us and will help us take our practice to the next level. We look forward to building on our success and providing an even higher level of pet care and customer experience."

"We are excited to partner with Dr. Farr for our 3rd clinic in Oklahoma as we reach this milestone in AmeriVet's growth story," said Clayton Stanley, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "We look forward to supporting AMC I-35 in their mission of providing exceptional veterinary care."

Headquartered in San Antonio, AmeriVet partners with experienced, established veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices and provides best-in-class operational resources to support their success. Its joint venture partnership model has proven popular among veterinarians and AmeriVet has experienced rapid growth since acquiring its first practice in 2017.

Last year alone, AmeriVet grew from 134 clinics to 196, totaling an increase of over 62 clinics in 2022. Currently, AmeriVet has a total of 3,479 employees across its corporate staff and all 200 clinics, and they continue to fill new positions nationwide.

"This substantial growth is a testament to AmeriVet's truly collaborative partnership approach with each and every clinic we are a part of," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "While we are excited to see how far we have come, we are even more excited for what the future holds. We will build on this success for both AmeriVet and our partners."

AmeriVet's phenomenal growth has also been reflected in the organization's recent accolades, including: 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 ranking on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and ranking on the Inc. 5000 annual list for the first time in 2022. In 2023, AmeriVet was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year in the 2,500 or More Employees category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

To learn more about AmeriVet Veterinary Partners visit AmeriVet.com.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 200 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Murray

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 281-692-8700

SOURCE AmeriVet Veterinary Partners