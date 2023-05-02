AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Honored as Gold and Silver Stevie® Award Winners In 2023 American Business Awards®

AmeriVet Veterinary Partners wins two Stevie Awards for Growth and Community Impact

SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year in the 2,500 or More Employees category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. AmeriVet was also named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"We are simply honored to win, not one, but two Stevie® Awards," said Thomas Thill, CEO of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "These awards reflect the dedication and commitment of our team, and the diligence that leadership has put into growing AmeriVet."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"AmeriVet Veterinary Partners has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years. Its commitment to supporting established veterinarians who want to remain invested in their practices sets it apart from other consolidators in the industry," said one of the judges who reviewed AmeriVet's nomination. "The company's focus on culture and philanthropic initiatives also demonstrates its dedication to positively impacting the veterinary community. AmeriVet's significant revenue growth, employee growth, and recognition in various awards programs are all evidence of its success in the industry."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 195 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

