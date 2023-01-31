AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Named a 2022 Business of the Year by the San Antonio Business Journal

Award Marks the Second Time AmeriVet has Received this Honor

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners has been named a 2022 Business of the Year by San Antonio Business Journal. The recognition was announced at San Antonio Business Journal's gala event and awards ceremony on January 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the McNay Art Museum.

"AmeriVet is humbled to be included as a 2022 Business of the Year honoree and included on the list with this group of distinguished companies that do so much to make San Antonio great," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "This award further emphasizes the value we bring to our partners and the veterinary industry. We are extremely grateful for our hardworking team members, who undoubtedly set AmeriVet up for continued success."

With this award, the San Antonio Business Journal sought to highlight businesses that overcame the challenges that 2022 brought on, such as supply chain issues, worker shortages, and higher costs of goods and services. The honoree list included 11 companies in the general contractor, retail, real estate, healthcare, business services, advertising, and restaurant space.

Contributing to AmeriVet's win was its immense growth in 2022. The organization grew from 134 locations and 2,266 employees in 2021 to 196 locations and 3,443 employees in 2022. They also provided care to over 2 million pets in 2022 and maintained an average Google review score of 4.5 stars across their network of 196 practices nationwide.

Also impacting AmeriVet's win was its commitment to its industry and its community. AmeriVet developed a scholarship program, wherein it paid full tuition for 50 of its future licensed veterinary techs and nurses, with 25 more students being selected in Spring and Fall 2023. AmeriVet also implemented its AmeriVet Cares initiative to spearhead AmeriVet's philanthropic efforts. In 2022, AmeriVet Cares sponsored San Antonio Pets Alive!, became a Superhero level sponsor of Not One More Vet (NOMV) – a non-profit which seeks to support mental wellness in the veterinary industry, hosted quarterly volunteer outings for its home office employees in San Antonio, and partnered with local animal rescues to showcase adoptable animals at industry events/conferences.

For more information on the award, visit: bizjournals.com/sanantonio/news/2023/01/05/2023-business-of-the-year-honorees.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 196 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

