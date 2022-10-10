AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Raises $11,856.65 for Not One More Vet During its Race Around the World Initiative

This September, AmeriVet Raced Over 2,200 Miles to Support Veterinary Mental Wellness

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners partnered with Not One More Vet (NOMV), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, to participate in their Race Around the World event from September 1 – September 30, 2022, in an effort to raise funds to support veterinarians struggling with mental health issues.

"As a partner of NOMV, we were honored to be a part of a race initiative that raised awareness and funds for mental health resources in the veterinary industry," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "We hope our efforts further support the organization's goals and help to move the needle in the veterinary mental health space."

The donations raised through The Race Around the World event contribute to several of NOMV's programs including: support grants to individuals in crisis, educational programming, peer support programs, and additional special initiatives.

The "AmeriVet Cares" team race page allowed all of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners employees, partners, and friends to join in on the race. Each participant tracked the miles they ran, walked, biked, or rode horseback throughout the month of September via Fitbit or Apple Watch or by logging their miles manually.

At the close of the race, the "AmeriVet Cares" race team logged a total of 2,203.33 miles. To support their efforts, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners contributed an additional five dollars per mile logged by their race team members, bringing the "AmeriVet Cares" race team to a total of $11,856.65 raised for Not One More Vet's mission. AmeriVet also plans to gift the top four participants with new running/walking shoes for their contributions to the cause.

"Partnering with AmeriVet has provided so much momentum for our Race Around the World," said NOMV's Executive Director Darlene Bos. "The AmeriVet Cares Race Team brought camaraderie and joy to the event. The generous donation from AmeriVet recognizing their team's achievements will help us provide more resources and support for veterinary professionals in crisis through free NOMV programs like individual grants, peer support, and outreach and awareness."

To learn more about AmeriVet Veterinary Partners, please visit www.amerivet.com. To learn more about NOMV and the race, visit www.nomv.org/race.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the 2021 Top Workplaces in San Antonio, the 2021 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of over 165 veterinary partners across 34 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

About AmeriVet Cares

In 2022, AmeriVet announced the development of its AmeriVet Cares initiative, through which AmeriVet works to support animal welfare and the veterinary community as a whole. Through partnerships with local animal rescue groups, AmeriVet helps to showcase adoptable dogs at industry events, as well as providing monthly social media spotlights for harder-to-adopt cats and dogs at San Antonio Pets Alive! AmeriVet's corporate headquarters in San Antonio, TX hosts quarterly volunteer outings for team members to support such local organizations as San Antonio Pets Alive, the San Antonio Humane Society, SNIPSA, and the San Antonio Zoo. At a national level, AmeriVet partners with Not One More Vet (NOMV), a non-profit organization that seeks to promote mental wellness and prevent suicide in the veterinary industry. At home, AmeriVet Cares ensures that all team members have access to a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program that provides coping and crisis support to employees and their families.

