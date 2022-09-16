AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Wins ACG 2022 Growth & Spotlight Award for Second Consecutive Year

AmeriVet Further Amplifies its Year-Over-Year Growth Adding Yet Another Accolade in the Over $100 Million Revenue Category in the Austin / San Antonio Chapter of ACG

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners is pleased to announce that it has won the ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) 2022 Growth & Spotlight Award in the Austin and San Antonio region for the second consecutive year in a row.

ACG is a global network that operates through 59 regional chapters worldwide. The ACG Austin/San Antonio chapter held an awards ceremony on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and at this event, the 2022 Growth & Spotlight Award in the Growth category of $100M+ revenue was presented to AmeriVet's COO, Chris Flowers.

"We are honored to win the ACG Austin/San Antonio Growth & Spotlight Award once again," said Chris Flowers, COO of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "This is an amazing reflection of our hardworking partners and team members and a great recognition for the diligence that leadership has put into growing AmeriVet."

After significantly expanding its corporate team at its headquarters in San Antonio, AmeriVet moved its corporate office to a larger space that features a dog-friendly area and a relaxation room. In 2021 alone, AmeriVet and its partner practices generated over $227 million in revenue, up nearly $84 million from the previous year.

The ACG event recognized winners of the Spotlight awards in the categories of Innovation, Diversity & Inclusion, Job Creation, Community Impact & Assistance, and for the Growth awards sorted by revenue categories, $5M - $10M, $10M - $25M, $25M - $100M, and Over $100M. The complete results of the 2022 AGC Growth & Spotlight Awards can be found online at ACGASAgrowthawards.com/2022-awards-results.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the 2021 Top Workplaces in San Antonio, the 2021 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 160 veterinary partners nationwide across 34 states.

