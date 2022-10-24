AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Wins Top Workplaces 2022 Award for Second Consecutive Year

AmeriVet Adds Another Accolade Underscoring Its Workplace Culture

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners is pleased to announce that it has won the Top Workplaces Award in the San Antonio Metro area for the second consecutive year.

Top Workplaces is the nation's leading employer recognition program that uses voluntary employee third-party surveys and, through partnerships with media outlets, nominates award recognition. On October 23, 2022, The San Antonio Express-News announced that AmeriVet Veterinary Partners had won this highly regarded award for the second consecutive year.

"We have grown at incredible speed over the past few years, but we've always recognized that our team is what makes us AmeriVet, so we have been committed to developing and maintaining a culture where everyone feels like family," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "It is a special honor to be recognized as a top workplace, but it is even more special to be a part of our outstanding team."

When it comes to workplace culture, AmeriVet operates in behaviors rather than the typical and somewhat outdated company "values" method. These behaviors, coined the "AmeriVet Way," guide the team on the kind of people AmeriVet employs and how the AmeriVet team operates. Their behaviors include be bold, no jerks allowed, have hustle, take it personally, true partnership, and blameless problem-solving. AmeriVet has found that these behaviors are easy to understand, implement, and align around, which has caused the AmeriVet workplace culture to flourish.

The complete results of the San Antonio Express-News Top Workplaces Awards can be found online at topworkplaces.com/award/mysanantonio.

To learn more about AmeriVet Veterinary Partners, please visit amerivet.com.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of over 180 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

