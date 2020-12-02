AmeriVet's Jim Glascott Joins Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Securities, Inc (AVI), a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer and Minority Business Enterprise announced today that Jim Glascott, Senior Advisor at AVI, has been appointed to the firm's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Glascott brings 32 years of experience in Capital Markets and Investment Banking to the AVI board. In addition, he has a personal connection to the service-disabled veteran-owned firm. His father, John Glascott, Jr., served in the Korean War in 1951 as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. At one point during his time in Korea, his platoon was subjected to enemy mortar and artillery fire, suffering numerous casualties. Lieutenant Glascott received a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service.

"Growing up as the son of a U.S. Marine, I have always had so much respect and admiration for our military," said Mr. Glascott. "I'm so proud to be associated with a company that supports veterans and it's truly an honor to be able to work with some of the brave men and women who have served. I look forward to giving back and supporting them as we continue to expand the business."

Mr. Glascott joined AVI in March 2020 as a Senior Advisor. He most recently served as the Chairman of Capital Markets at Barclays. In addition, Jim spent 14 years at Morgan Stanley and served as the Managing Director of Capital Markets prior to joining Barclays.

"Jim Glascott is a great addition to our board," said Elton Johnson, Jr., U.S. Army disabled veteran, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AVI. "He has unrivaled business experience and truly understands the veteran community, and what it means to serve. We are excited for both the authenticity and perspective he brings to the board."

About AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc., is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business broker-dealer and Minority Business Enterprise that specializes in Capital Markets, Public Finance, Institutional Agency Trading, Loan Sales and Investment Banking. Established in 1994, AmeriVet is dedicated to providing the highest level of service in the industry, while providing meaningful employment opportunities to post 9/11 military veterans.

Contact

Jessica Borriello

[email protected]

SOURCE AmeriVet Securities, Inc.