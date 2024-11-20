Amerlux Advances Toward Net Zero with Major Rooftop Solar Panel Installation

Lighting Leader to Set Carbon-Neutral Manufacturing Milestone

OAKLAND, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, a Delta Group company with award-winning design and manufacturing expertise in performance-grade lighting, announced today that it would install a 1.525 MW rooftop solar system at its global headquarters and manufacturing facility. This initiative underscores Amerlux's commitment to achieving Net Zero Energy and leadership in sustainable lighting in the U.S.

Amerlux, a Delta Group company with award-winning design and manufacturing expertise in performance-grade lighting, announced today that it would install a 1.525 MW rooftop solar system at its global headquarters and manufacturing facility.

The project, set to begin in late 2024 and complete in 2025, aligns with Amerlux's goal to decarbonize its 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Oakland, N.J., much like its parent company, Delta Electronics, has accomplished at its Americas headquarters in Fremont, California.

"Our goal is to be the first U.S. lighting company to achieve Net Zero Energy in its entire operation, with 100% of energy demand being met by on-site renewable energy," said Amerlux CEO Chuck Campagna. "This initiative aligns with our long-term sustainability goals and underscores our commitment to creating a greener future for the next generation. By harnessing solar power, we are taking a significant step toward reducing our carbon footprint and leading by example in the lighting industry."

Details of the solar project, the second of Amerlux's three-step sustainability phase, include:

Annual Energy Savings: Projected to deliver 100% of onsite electricity needs.

Projected to deliver 100% of onsite electricity needs. Environmental Benefits: Expected to eliminate approximately 580 metric tons of CO 2 annually.

Expected to eliminate approximately 580 metric tons of CO annually. Solar Capacity: Covers 180,000 square feet of the facility's roof space.

Covers 180,000 square feet of the facility's roof space. Annual Energy Generation: Approximately 1.9 million kWh.

Additionally, Amerlux plans to upgrade its HVAC system with advanced sensors and controls from Delta Group companies Delta Controls and LOYTEC to enhance annual HVAC energy efficiency and optimize performance. This commitment to sustainability not only addresses customer demands for eco-friendly practices but also highlights the dedication of both Amerlux and Delta to global sustainability.

Solar Installation Includes Delta Technologies

The integration of Delta's Next-Gen 60kW inverters will reduce Amerlux's carbon footprint, lowering costs by $200k annually. This effort also supports Delta Group's Internal Carbon Pricing (ICP) strategy, which charges $300 per metric ton of CO2e emissions. By incorporating ICP, Delta incentivizes projects like Amerlux's solar installation to reduce operational emissions and drive investments in renewable energy, reinforcing the company's broader mission to help create a sustainable, low-carbon future.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics, rich performance and sustainable, best-in-class energy efficiency. It all starts at the source—at our 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oakland, N.J., where investments in advanced engineering and green manufacturing have contributed to a double-digit decrease in our manufacturing energy use in 2023, with more to come in 2024. For more information, visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Raleigh and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Amerlux