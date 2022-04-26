Amerlux Completes Purchase of Its 200,000-Square-Foot, State-of-the-Art Headquarters

The building acquisition by parent company Delta Electronics from Amerlux's former owner ensures the innovative leader of architectural-grade interior and exterior lighting will always have its engineering, R&D, assembly and shipping capabilities done in-house at the same location. Company leaders say that's an advantage most other lighting companies cannot offer amid today's supply chain bottlenecks.

"Instead of relying on vendors, we utilize our cutting edge, in-house fabrication capabilities to make our parts with the American-made quality, elegance and sophistication our clients expect and demand," said Amerlux CEO/President Chuck Campagna. "We provide what most other lighting companies cannot: endless assurance over our quality, supply chain and lead times. We're one design team, one manufacturer across multiple product categories—all under one roof."

The acquisition also underscores Delta's steadfast commitment to Amerlux, which Delta purchased as part of its fast-growing building automation business portfolio in 2019. Under Delta, Amerlux will lead LED manufacturing into the next stage of its continued evolution: controls of the luminaries, a technology in which Delta excels globally.

"Lighting has always been the common denominator of any building, interiorly and exteriorly," Campagna said. "The combination of Amerlux and Delta's families of companies will continue to accelerate the development of a single solution provider for smart buildings and sustainable cities for our designers, lighting consultants, architects, mechanical engineering firms and end-users."

Amerlux's headquarters houses an array of stunning, industry-leading capabilities, highlighted by a 7,000-square-foot showroom and lighting experience center that guides visitors through real-life control, color tuning, CRI and dim-to-warm application, plus limitless space for clients to build out their vision before the final design is inked.

Other technology features and product capabilities at Amerlux's headquarters include:

New metal fabrication equipment.

Advanced testing labs.

Automated custom powder coating operations.

Modern lean manufacturing principles, including the Kaizen System.

Furthermore, Amerlux recently invested nearly $2 million in production upgrades and efficiency initiatives to increase speed, reduce lead times and make the company's fabrication department twice as efficient. Among the improvements was the reported addition of an Amada Laser Turret device, a laser/turret/punching combination system with shelf-automation.

