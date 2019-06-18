Amerlux Joins Delta Group Accelerating Product Development

OAKLAND, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux announced today that the award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company will accelerate product development and incorporate key elements of building automation, following its acquisition by Delta Electronics at the end of May.

"We are thrilled to begin this next chapter," said Amerlux CEO Chuck Campagna. "The combined strengths of Delta and Amerlux will allow us to accelerate our product development and portfolio."

On May 31, Amerlux was acquired by Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure with a international footprint of 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities. With global headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, and their America's headquarters in Fremont, California, Delta exceeded $9 billion in revenue for 2018.

As the lighting industry moves toward the Internet of Things (IoT), Power over Ethernet (PoE) and data gathering, Campagna described the acquisition as "a perfect match, given Delta's breadth of technology." With Amerlux, Delta continues to enhance its position as a complete solutions provider, expanding its offerings in lighting, building automation, energy and security management.

Amerlux's reputation as an innovative architectural lighting company and its close relationships to the lighting industry will be enhanced with Delta's broader product portfolio for buildings.

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics.

