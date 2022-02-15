Amerlux Lights the Way Into Automated Comfort with DCI's O3 Sensor

The IoT-enabled O3 Sensor by Amerlux's sister company wirelessly detects motion, sound, light and temperature with pinpoint accuracy—right down to the surface of a table—from a single standalone room controller. Ceiling-mounted to maximize functionality from the best vantage point of the room, the O3 Sensor automates comfort and productivity while decluttering walls of switches and thermostats.

"The premise that lighting should be independent of other building systems is changing fast—and we're leading the way by continuously thinking differently," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing and Product Management. "Today, when you look around, everything is connected. With the O3 Sensor, lighting, security and HVAC now come together to automate comfort and productivity throughout a space. Amerlux and Delta Controls, under the leadership of Delta Electronics, are excited to serve as a vehicle for the future of building automation and smarter buildings."

A winner of the AHR Expo Innovation Award in building automation, the O3 Sensor automates comfort and convenience with the best in-room control. With seven different sensors onboard, the O3 Sensor utilizes Sensor Fusion technology to enhance occupancy detection and climate control, providing a more comfortable environment by reacting to changes in temperature readings and people entering and leaving a space. For example, when a room is unoccupied, the O3 automatically turns off the lights and reduces heating and ventilation—decreasing energy waste and increasing cost savings valuable to facilities management.

Perfect for commercial spaces as well as health care and education applications, the following additional O3 Sensor benefits are singlehandedly changing how the controls industry looks at occupant satisfaction:

Open protocol technology easily integrates the O3 Sensor into existing apps and any new or existing building automation system (BAS) using BACnet, MQTT, Node-RED, local I/O, PoE and Bluetooth.

An easy-to-install mounting plate saves contractors time and reduces labor costs.

Wirelessly configure right out of the box with a smartphone and the downloaded Proviso app from Google Play or the Apple Store. No Internet required.

Leverage real-time data to gain faster, more detailed feedback about the condition of any monitored space and its interconnected building management systems (BMS).

Protect tenants and property from physical and digital threats by ensuring only authorized people access the system's data.

For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

About Delta Controls

Delta Controls is at the forefront of building automation systems. Through our network of Partners in over 80 countries, our solutions span the globe. Our focus on innovation and sustainability has made us industry leaders for over 30 years. Delta Controls offers dependable and user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education and leisure markets. As part of Delta Electronics, we are committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

