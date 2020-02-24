Amerlux Presents: How Lighting Boosts Productivity

Amerlux's free webinar series, "eLumenNation," goes live tomorrow (2/25) at noon EDT with a presentation about how lighting interacts with employees' "internal clocks" at work. The hot topic, " How Lighting Can Help Office Productivity ," discusses how lighting needs to be aligned with employees, which involves the proper fixtures and controls to make workers feel good, think well and produce more.

The webinar has been registered with the American Institute of Architects Continuing Education Systems (AIA CES) for continuing professional education. Credits earned on completion of this program will be reported to CES Records for AIA members.

"When it comes to designing a workplace, architects and lighting designers must realize that lighting is no longer about seeing," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing. "Today, lighting is also about feeling, which directly impacts employees' health, morale and productivity."

Attendees will learn plenty from the webinar series' latest installment:

How poor lighting limits or hurts office productivity

How color temperature and intensity impact us

What tunable lighting is

How lighting can enhance office productivity, employee mood and health

How to light offices for better productivity, and which controls to use

People-First Lighting: Less Glare, More Productivity

Amerlux has a history of designing lighting solutions for people inside the buildings.

The award-winning LED lighting manufacturer practically stole the show last year at LightFair 2019 when it introduced Aerus, which provides unparalleled comfort and aesthetics in several ways:





Anidolic Optics : Since the actual light source isn't easy to see, Aerus delivers an indirect/direct (75%/25%) lighting distribution in an efficient and comfortable manner.

: Since the actual light source isn't easy to see, Aerus delivers an indirect/direct (75%/25%) lighting distribution in an efficient and comfortable manner. No Visual Power Feed : Aerus uses low-voltage aircraft cable that supports and supplies power to the fixture.

: Aerus uses low-voltage aircraft cable that supports and supplies power to the fixture. Closer Ceiling Mounts : Aerus mounts 12 inches below the ceiling, compared to standard mounting for indirect/direct pendants of 18 inches to 24 inches, without creating a "hot spot." It delivers the minimum Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IES) recommendation of illuminance at 30 inches AFF with only 7 Watts/foot or it can deliver more at 10 Watts/foot.

Wider Spacing: While delivering even, soft illumination above and between fixtures, Aerus can be mounted up to 12 feet on center. Aerus delivers the IES-recommended foot-candle on desk.

Citing Aerus, BUILDINGS.com quickly called its nearly glare-free illumination the event's top trend. As the cure for poor office lighting, Aerus also delivers pleasing indirect lighting for commercial and institutional settings.

All specifications and demonstrations involving the game-changing, AERUS solution are available today. AERUS is planned to ship, beginning April 1.

For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

