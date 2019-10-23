Amerlux Spec-Grade Linear Reduces Installation, Upfront Costs

Amerlux's new Quick-Line Recessed 4" Linear is an architectural-grade LED fixture that delivers on the promise of speed, low cost and high quality, while adding another design option. Sold in middle-of-run segments, Quick -Line is stocked on the shelf in standard lengths, standard color temperatures and standard lumens per watt, which allows the product to ship in as little as 72 hours.

"Quick-Line Recessed delivers faster to the job site, saving time and money," said Amerlux President Chuck Campagna. "It's also easier to install and provides much better control of the light, compared to commodity goods, which is highly beneficial for contractors and owners."

How Amerlux Innovates

In a collaborative effort, Amerlux's production and engineering teams created Quick-Line after receiving feedback from architects, contractors and design-build firms.

For contractors, Quick -Line's LED board is held in place with magnets that require no tools to remove or replace, saving contractors time so they can quickly move on to their next job.

-Line's LED board is held in place with magnets that require no tools to remove or replace, saving contractors time so they can quickly move on to their next job. For design-build firms, Quick -Line provides performance and lighting control that help elevate their designs at a favorable price point, reducing upfront costs. Design-build firms can create a layout design on Day 1, send a supply design to a contractor on Day 2 and have the product on site on Day 5. In addition, Quick-Line offers a direct lighting distribution that brings comfort and style to any space.

-Line provides performance and lighting control that help elevate their designs at a favorable price point, reducing upfront costs. Design-build firms can create a layout design on Day 1, send a supply design to a contractor on Day 2 and have the product on site on Day 5. In addition, Quick-Line offers a direct lighting distribution that brings comfort and style to any space. For building owners, Quick-Line means projects done on time and on budget.

Standard Spec-Grade Materials

Constructed from extruded aluminum instead of steel, Quick-Line assures architecturally straight lines of light. It's very common for long linear fixtures made of steel to bend where run sections join because the pins holding them in place can't bear the weight of the overall fixture, which ultimately causes crooked runs with light leaks that create headaches for installers and architects.

Quick-Line offers a high light output of 858 lumens per foot and 490 lumens per watt. It comes in 3000K, 3500K and 4000K light with an 83 CRI.

More ROI for Bottomline

Quick-Line delivers outstanding light quality for more than 50,000 hours without depreciation, compared to a few thousand hours for energy-inefficient fluorescent lights. With such a long operating lifespan, maintenance costs for Quick-Line are minimal. In addition, the LEDs are extremely efficient and provide huge energy savings during their useful life.

Link it, Latch it, Cap it

In addition, Quick-Line Pendant 1.5" offers an LED architectural-grade fixture that delivers on the same promise of speed, low cost and high quality. In fact, Amerlux's engineering has essentially turned the installation process into an ad jingle: Link it, Latch it, Cap it. The pendant solution ships—in as little as 72 hours—with the lenses and LED boards installed with no need to remove in order to install.

The pendant solution offers a 1.5" aperture, performance lens and an end cap light-block shield to prevent light leakage, which occurs when the lens shrinks and creates a gap between the end cap and lens.

For more information about the company, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

SOURCE Amerlux

Related Links

http://www.cmasolutions.com

