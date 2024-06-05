Amerlux Unveils Soft-Square Collection of Architectural Downlights

Stadia Series Allows for Bold Distinctiveness in Versatile Clusters

OAKLAND, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, released today a new series of architectural decorative downlights that allows designers to break the norm of traditional layouts by clustering different-sized downlights and colors to create harmony and beautiful design elements in any space.

Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, has released new series of architectural decorative downlights that allows designers to break the norm of traditional layouts by clustering different-sized downlights and colors to create harmony and beautiful design elements in any space.

Amerlux collaborated with Gensler, serving as a product design consultant, to create the Stadia collection, which is distinguished by a soft-square trim that extends 2 inches from the ceiling with no unsightly holes. Offering a tranquil floating effect, the collection includes standard and premium finishes, including neutrals, vibrant hues and metallic and wood grain options. All are available in single tone with matching outer trim and inner bevel, or two-tone with differing outer trim and inner bevel finishes. The customization allows architects and designers to add flair and newfound depth to their ceiling designs, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of their commercial interiors.

"When visitors or customers enter a space, they quickly form an opinion of the designer's services or products based on what they see and feel, and lighting plays a crucial role in shaping this perception. That's why designers put effort into choosing the right colors, fabrics, furniture and other visual elements to create inviting spaces," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing. "Traditional lighting options like linear or recessed downlights can make offices, hospitality and retail spaces look generic. Stadia offers creative lighting patterns and pops of color while providing the perfect lighting, giving the space a unique appeal that sets it apart from the ordinary."

Architects and designers love Stadia because of its:

Soft Square Trim : The distinctive trim adds a contemporary touch and depth to ceiling designs.

: The distinctive trim adds a contemporary touch and depth to ceiling designs. Customizable Finishes : Both the inner and outer trims can be customized with specific designs or colors to match brand aesthetics.

: Both the inner and outer trims can be customized with specific designs or colors to match brand aesthetics. Clean Aesthetics : No unsightly ceiling holes are required.

: No unsightly ceiling holes are required. Design Freedom: Stadia downlights can be clustered or separated in perfect symmetry or daring asymmetry, offering designers creative flexibility.

Supporting Resources

Amerlux offers downloadable spec sheets for the 5-inch and 8-inch Stadia downlights online. These resources are designed to assist architects and designers in making informed decisions when specifying Stadia for their projects. They can also visit Amerlux.com for a list of direct salespeople and representatives with product information, design support and samples on hand.

To see other recently launched lighting collections from Amerlux, including a look at its new corporate video, visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics, rich performance and sustainable, best-in-class energy efficiency. It all starts at the source—at our 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oakland, N.J., where investments in advanced engineering and green manufacturing have contributed to a double-digit decrease in our manufacturing energy use in 2023, with more to come in 2024. For more information, visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

SOURCE Amerlux