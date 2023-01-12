Amerlux's New Rook X Solutions Ensure a Uniform Design Inside Out

Exterior Adjustable Accents, Pendant and Surface Mounts Complete Rook Indoor/Outdoor Lighting Family

OAKLAND, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today that it has added adjustable accents, pendant mount and surface mount to its Rook X family of LED exterior architectural luminaires, giving architects and lighting designers a complete set of options to extend their interior allure outdoors with ease.

Perfect for commercial, hospitality, institutional and high-end retail applications, Amerlux's Rook X adjustable accents, pendant mount and surface mount complement the original Rook X exterior wall mount by delivering its trademark after-dark effect on any building façade, landscape or canopy ceiling.

"Amerlux continues to make a business out of listening to the marketplace," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing. "Architects and lighting designers want a comprehensive set of tools that share the same aesthetics, performance and aperture size to complete their spaces inside, outside and all around. That's why we've developed an interior and exterior family of solutions with so many options. Our Rook family is now complete, much like the projects they finish with style."

With only a 2" aperture, the Rook X additions offer seamless sides and no visible hardware, ensuring water-tight, long-lasting durability in all weather conditions. They also provide multiple mounting options, several external glare shields and beam spreads, and five elegant, discrete finishes that blend in gorgeously with any architectural facade.

Sustainably manufactured and domestically engineered with precision-machined extruded aluminum housing and die cast components, the Rook X family splashes beauty and character onto any modern or traditional outdoor landscape, architecture and post-mounted layout. Four color temperatures are available (2700K, 3000K, 3500K and 4000K) as well as 83CRI or 90+ CRI. Three dimming protocols—TRIAC, ELV and 0-10V—are standard.

The Rook X adjustable accents come with a rear-mount or side-mount knuckle that's ideal for sign lighting, wall mounting and rigid-stem mount inside patios.

For all Rook X fixtures, the primary optic produces a 15-degree (spot) beam, and all other optics use a secondary film. The optical distribution can be easily changed in the field by adding or replacing the secondary optics. Also for all models, the Accessory Mount Lens (AL) enables shielding accessories. Shields are rotatable to any orientation and removable while the optical system stays sealed.

A Continued Legacy

Architects and designers don't have to go far to find other opportunities to complete their spaces with Rook's complete family of interior and exterior lighting solutions.

For instance, the clean-styling Rook X exterior wall mount cylinder offers a 2" aperture in dual output (up/down light) or single-sided (up-light or down-light only) configuration. It also offers a thin diecast backplate that keeps the fixture snug against the wall.

The Rook 250 interior round pendant, meanwhile, is a beautiful, slender solution ideal for open-ceiling applications where downlight performance is required in a more strikingly decorative manner. Maximizing a 2.5" aperture, the Rook 250 comes in two distinct sizes: full (9-inch height) and mini (just under 4½-inch in height). Single-point suspension, surface and single-circuit track mounting options are available.

Alternatively, the Rook 250 Mini Frame Mount offers a remote driver in the most convenient location: above the fixture. Perfect for a trimless, clean and minimal aesthetic, the Rook 250 Mini Frame Mount allows for more driver options and accommodates EM battery packs.

Other Rook interior and exterior lighting solutions include the:

For more information about Amerlux's full array of award-winning lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

