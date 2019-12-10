Amerlux's People-First Solution Boosts Comfort, Productivity

Consider a snapshot of casualties in today's workplace:



"We just recreated every manic Monday in a better light," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing and Product Development. "We take anidolic optics to the next level, hiding the LED diode to evenly disburse indirect light and essentially eliminating glare. Our product's delivery of light with the controlled comfort is invaluable in the workplace."

AERUS promotes unparalleled comfort and aesthetics in several ways:



Anidolic Optics : Since the actual light source isn't easy to see, AERUS delivers an indirect/direct (75%/25%) lighting distribution in an efficient and comfortable manner.

No Visual Power Feed : AERUS uses low-voltage aircraft cable that supports and supplies power to the fixture.

Closer Ceiling Mounts : AERUS mounts 12 inches below the ceiling, compared to standard mounting for indirect/direct pendants of 18 inches to 24 inches, without creating a "hot spot." It delivers 35 foot-candles at 30 inches above finished floor.

: AERUS mounts 12 inches below the ceiling, compared to standard mounting for indirect/direct pendants of 18 inches to 24 inches, without creating a "hot spot." It delivers 35 foot-candles at 30 inches above finished floor. Wider Spacing: While delivering even, soft illumination above and between fixtures, AERUS can be mounted up to 12 feet on center. AERUS delivers the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IES)-recommended foot-candle on desk.

When Amerlux presented AERUS at this year's biggest industry event in Philadelphia, editors from BUILDINGS.com quickly called the nearly glare-free illumination the event's top trend. As the cure for poor office lighting, AERUS also delivers pleasing indirect lighting for commercial and institutional settings.

People-First Lighting Unveiled at LightFair

Amerlux's new people-first solution, AERUS, isn't the only type of innovation that the company has produced in 2019.

In the first half of the year, for example, the LED manufacturer wowed the industry at LightFair 2019 with a slew of new lighting solutions.

For instance, Amerlux featured its first generation of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) lighting solutions that will fundamentally change the way the industry thinks about configuration and controls. With this new technology, power will run through the same Category 5 enhanced (CAT5e) cabling as data, turning lighting into an IT matter.

Amerlux also showcased its new Rook 3.5" Square Pendant with the 100 CRI chip, which is the first LED to achieve a 100 CRI rating that renders colors (warm or cool tones) to their most natural. As a result, natural color and skin tones have never looked so good. The new Rook, which is a versatile solution for open ceilings as a surface-mount pendant or a pendant with a remote driver, offers color, comfort, control and configuration.

Other examples of 2019 innovation include:

Slots and Dots, which is an easily configurable track light system that creates visual ambience for hospitality and retail environments. It offers clean, compact styling, which ensures it looks good in any environment. The one-inch-wide track features magnetic attachments, so light sources can be easily snapped in and out as needed. With this track system, it's a cinch to change the lighting in a room between events.

Etch 2'x2' recessed ceiling panels, which were co-developed with world-renowned architecture firm Gensler Associates. They present a clean aesthetic with evenly lit, premium LEDs, bathing open spaces with smooth, ambient light. The new lighting solution delivers a sense of architectural style to an area, unlike traditional drop-ins that have the look and feel of commodity-grade products.

