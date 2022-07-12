Amerlux's Rook 250, Rook X Extend Lighting Allure Inside, Then Out

The Rook X , an exterior wall-mount cylinder with a 2.7-inch aperture, and the Rook 250 , an interior pendant with a 2.5-inch aperture, continue the Rook product family's heritage of translating the control, performance and comfort of Amerlux's award-winning downlights into sophisticated new formats.

"Ideal choices for commercial, retail, hospitality and high-end residential applications, the Rook X and Rook 250 ensure a sleek, uniform composition for nearly every space—starting inside, finishing out," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing. "The Rook 250 spectacularly delivers another option for delivering control and output in balance inside, while the Rook X's weather-proof capabilities take the family someplace it has never been before: outside."

Rook X Exterior Wall Mount

The clean-styling Rook X exterior wall mount cylinder offers a 2.7-inch aperture in dual output (up/down light) or single-sided (up-light or down-light only) configuration. Domestically engineered with precision-machined extruded aluminum housing and five elegant, discrete finishes, the Rook X blends in gorgeously with any architectural façade and adds beauty, character and focus to modern and traditional outdoor structures.

Facility managers applaud the Rook X because it has seamless sides and no visible hardware, ensuring water-tight, long-lasting durability in all weather conditions. Contractors also love the exterior wall-mount because it has an integral driver that simplifies installation and a thin diecast backplate that keeps the fixture snug against the wall.

Various optical accessories, beam shaping films and a hexcell louver can be changed or added in the field. In addition, a range of color temperatures (i.e., 2700K to 4000K) ensures it's a pleasant addition to any landscaping environment.

Rook 250 Interior Round Pendant

The Rook 250 interior round pendant is a beautiful, slender solution ideal for open-ceiling applications where downlight performance is required in a more strikingly decorative manner.

Maximizing a 2.5-inch aperture, the Rook 250 complements Amerlux's line of pendant cylinder solutions with a constant aperture appearance, quiet ceiling design and optical performance in two distinct sizes: full (9-inch height) and mini (just under 4½-inch in height).

Built with integral drivers, the fixture offers quick and easy installation and can control direct and indirect lighting separately. Single-point suspension, surface and single-circuit track mounting options are available, as are several performance outputs and finishes that stir and grab attention.

Meanwhile, the Rook 250 Mini Frame Mount offers a remote driver in the most convenient location: above the fixture. Perfect for a trimless, clean and minimal aesthetic, the Rook 250 Mini Frame Mount allows for more driver options and accommodates EM battery packs.

More Rook Options, More Memorable Experiences

Architects and designers don't have to go far to find other opportunities to add to their spaces using Rook's complete family of interior and exterior lighting solutions:





For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

