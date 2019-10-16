Amerlux's Ship-Ready Solution Offers Design Options in Track Lights

"Slots and Dots means new countless options for architects and lighting designers," said Amerlux President Chuck Campagna. "Our innovative solution provides designers with the freedom to create by offering several light attachments, linear options and track styles."

Amerlux's Slots and Dots offers clean, compact styling, which ensures it looks good in any environment. The one-inch-wide track features magnetic attachments, so light sources can be easily snapped in and out as needed. With this track system, it's a cinch to change the lighting in a room between events. In fact, lighting elements within the track system can be moved without the need for an electrician.

The light attachments include accent track heads, a pendant accent and four different linear options, with lensed sources for ambient light and high-performance optics for direct light.

The four linear options include: Opal (glow), MicroPrism (general illumination), Comfort (light on target with minimal glare) and 30deg (directional light with 30-degree beam).

The track is available in variable lengths and field cutable to fit any design or run length.

In addition, the track is offered in four different styles for more options:

Deep recessed track for flush mounting of linear lighting elements

Shallow recessed track for surface-mount appearance of lighting elements only

Deep Surface/Pendant track to visually see the track with linear lighting elements fully recessed

Surface Shallow track for use when linear lighting elements are desired to be seen

More 2019 Amerlux Innovation

In the spring, Amerlux provided a preview of its 2019 product lineup, which included a special demonstration of the Slots and Dots track light system to rave reviews from industry insiders at LightFair in Philadelphia.

But that wasn't the only new Amerlux solution that caught the industry's attention.

When Amerlux presented Aerus at this year's biggest industry event in Philadelphia, editors from BUILDINGS.com quickly called the glare-free illumination the event's top trend. As the cure for poor office lighting, Aerus delivers pleasing indirect lighting for commercial and institutional settings. Leveraging anidolic optics, this sleek linear system can hang a mere 12 inches off the ceiling without hotspots. The ultrawide distribution also means fixtures can hang 10-12 feet off-center, requiring fewer fixtures than most linear systems, while still delivering IES recommended light levels at the desk. Aerus is the solution to alleviate glare and bad lighting in offices.

In addition, Amerlux featured its first generation of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) lighting solutions that will fundamentally change the way the industry thinks about configuration and controls. With this new technology, power will run through the same Category 5 enhanced (CAT5e) cabling as data, turning lighting into an IT matter.

Amerlux also showcased its new Rook 3.5" Square Pendant with the 100 CRI chip, which is the first LED to achieve a 100 CRI rating that renders color (warm or cool tones) to their most natural. As a result, natural color and skin tones have never looked so good. The new Rook, which is a versatile solution for open ceilings as a surface-mount pendant or a pendant with a remote driver, offers color, comfort, control and configuration.

For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

SOURCE Amerlux

Related Links

http://www.cmasolutions.com

