Amerlux's UV-Free Antimicrobial Lighting Wins Product Innovation Award

The Product Innovation Awards recognizes innovative LED and solid-state luminaires and fixtures on the market. A distinguished panel of 13 designers and lighting specialists skilled in product evaluation judged and evaluated all products and systems. Manufacturers received awards for products with attributes, qualities, functionality and performance beyond industry standards—all attributes shared by ActiveCLEAN ™.

"We are grateful to Architectural SSL magazine for honoring our innovative, 405-nanometer lighting solution, which kills bacteria and viruses including COVID-19," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing and Product Management. "Unlike traditional UV lighting, ActiveCLEAN™ provides comfortable, crisp-white illumination that meets the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standard for continuous, unrestricted use around people. These award-winning attributes make it an attractive addition to any workplace looking to better protect their most valuable assets—their employees and their customers."

Judges echoed similar sentiments, saying in the magazine's latest issue that ActiveCLEAN™ provides "a great defense against pathogens and bacteria."

"And because this wavelength is outside the UV spectrum, it exceeds IEC standards for continuous, unrestricted use around people—a very important consideration," said Jim Crockett, Editor at Large at Architectural SSL. "Testimonials from already adopted customers were convincing. For example, at the headquarters of a global financial management company, a study conducted in a busy corporate break room there showed that the ActiveCLEAN™ technology reduced bacteria across five of the room's most widely used surfaces: a toaster, refrigerator, sink, water cooler and trash can."

ActiveCLEAN™ was also named one of the best lighting products of 2021 by Architectural Record magazine in its December issue.

How ActiveCLEAN™ Provides a Continuous Clean Sweep



ActiveCLEAN™ pairs commercial-grade LED lighting engineering with new UV-free, 405-nanometer antimicrobial lighting technology to continuously kill* 90% or more of bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The proprietary technology is ideal for high-traffic environments where people congregate, such as bathrooms, conference rooms, lobbies, collaboration spaces, kitchenettes, classrooms, airports, supermarkets and doctor's exam rooms.

Currently available in Amerlux's Linea and Grüv LED family of luminaires, ActiveCLEAN™ offers two modes for providing robust, antimicrobial surface cleaning around the clock:

Single mode utilizes white Antimicrobial+Light™ to provide uninterrupted antimicrobial activity and comfortable task and ambient lighting in 3000K or 4000K with 80 CRI during standard working hours..

Dual mode pairs white Antimicrobial+Light™ with Enhanced Antimicrobial Light™, doubling the antimicrobial dosage in a single LED light diode. Because of its violet hue, usage during after-hours or vacancy periods is recommended. Dual mode is only available in fixtures with a 2.5" or greater aperture size.

For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342 or visit Amerlux.com.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

* Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 97.12% reduction in controlled laboratory testing after eight hours on hard surfaces. Testing on SARS-CoV-2 (enveloped virus) showed a 96.76% reduction in controlled laboratory testing after eight hours on hard surfaces. Testing on MRSA and E. coli showed 90% or more reduction in controlled laboratory testing after 24 hours on surfaces. Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space, where the product is installed and the length of exposure. Use of ActiveCLEANTM antimicrobial lighting is not intended to replace manual cleaning and disinfection practices.

