Amerlux's Weather-Proof Step Lights Win Product Innovation Award

The Architectural Products Product Innovation Awards determine and honor innovation in the development and refinement of building-related products that range the gamut from cladding systems to interior finishes. Judged by 14 independent industry professionals, the program represents a mechanism to impartially review products their peers found innovative.

"We are grateful to Architectural Products magazine for honoring our unique step light that prevents water seepage, which is the No. 1 cause of light failure," said Bill Plageman, who is Amerlux's VP of Marketing and Product Management. "Bottom line: When the rain comes down, Passo stays on. Our advanced-engineered product, which features top-shelf aesthetics, adds warmth and brilliance to any project."

"Building on the success of last year's program, our ninth edition of the awards proves commercial building manufacturers are committed to, and are working arduously toward, delivering more sustainable products, as well as products that deliver better performance, life and affordability," said Jim Crockett, editorial director at Architectural Products magazine.

Sealed LED Optical Chamber Prevents Headaches

Weather-proof Passo step lights boast an independently sealed LED optical chamber that eliminates water infiltration. Water seepage causes headaches for lighting designers, landscape architects and energy service companies who recommend step lights to end users, such as facility managers and city managers, who are responsible for addressing the ongoing maintenance issues and safety problems associated with subpar fixtures. The luminaire is typically used for steps, staircases and in walls to light walkways and add aesthetics to building facades.

Passo's advanced engineering increases its return on investment in two ways. First, its advanced LED core uses significantly less energy than traditional fluorescent lamps. Secondly, its sealed optical chamber eliminates the high cost of labor associated with burnt-out, water-infiltrated light sources common to even the priciest competitors.



Passo offers a wide selection of sizes, faceplates, color temperature and light output to meet the specifications of many projects. Options include:

A choice of solid color composite, brushed stainless steel or painted cast aluminum faceplates.

Louver, stainless steel louver and tempered soft glow lens offered in round, square and rectangular shapes for new construction projects, as well as 8-inch and 12-inch rectangular shapes for retrofits.

Each luminaire is available in a choice of two output levels to tailor the desired illuminance for the project.



A standard 0-10v dimmable drive provides more integration options with controls, which can dramatically magnify an LED lamp's energy reduction and savings by 10-fold, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.



Passo's retrofit models are specifically designed to easily replace the costly, high-maintenance step lights that have already been installed. Passo models made for new construction projects feature an injection molded PVC housing with integral machined brass anchor blocks that complement the sealed properties of the LED module and driver, ensuring protection against corrosive environments.

Passo Step Lights Brighten Ski Resort



When Snowmass Village, a ski town near Aspen, Colorado, wanted to redevelop its town center, the organization needed affordable wayfinding, while preserving the area's iconic mountain skies and dark starry nights.

Innovative Lighting Consultants found the answer in Amerlux's Passo LED step light. So far, 125 Passo step lights have been used around the plaza and adjacent hotel. Plans call for 500 more step lights as more buildings are constructed.

In addition to Passo's value, the step lights can ship in 10 days or less from the time they are ordered to quickly advance any new construction or retrofit project.

