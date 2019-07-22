Amerlux's Webinar Series Casts Architects, Designers in Best Light

OAKLAND, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today that it will launch a ground-breaking webinar series to help its stakeholders keep pace with an industry that has turned into the new tech sector.

Amerlux's free webinar series, "eLumenNation", goes live tomorrow (7/23) at noon EST with a presentation geared toward helping architects, lighting designers and interior designers. The hot topic, "LED Color Rendering: When, where and why to use full gamut LEDs vs. standard LEDs", has been registered with the American Institute of Architects Continuing Education Systems (AIA/CES) for continuing professional education. Credits earned on completion of this program will be reported to CES Records for AIA members.

"As a company with three decades worth of research, development and innovation, we understand that more is expected of us," said Amerlux President Chuck Campagna. "As we unveil our multi-year 'knowledge' initiative during the next 12 months, we will contribute more to help the rapidly changing industry advance so all can be seen in the best light."

The webinar series' first installment will examine the crowded field of color rendering metrics—CRI, R 9 , GAI, TM-30, R f , R g —which can be quite confusing.

Attendees will learn:

Which color metric tells the whole story

Which color metrics work well together

Which type of LEDs are ideal for skin tones

Which type of LEDs are best for retail, hospitality

Which real-world applications work best with specific LEDS

Future webinar topics under development include the health benefits of white-tuning, the WELL Building Standards and controls that include DALI, Bluetooth and wireless.

Immersive Innovation Throughout the Year

Amerlux's new eLumenNation webinar series isn't the only type of innovation that the company has produced in 2019.

In the first half of the year, for example, the LED manufacturer wowed the industry at LightFair 2019 with a slew of new lighting solutions.

When Amerlux presented its Comfort Series at this year's biggest industry event in Philadelphia, editors from BUILDINGS.com quickly called the glare-free illumination the event's top trend. As the cure for poor office lighting, the Comfort Series delivers pleasing indirect lighting for commercial and institutional settings. Leveraging anidolic optics, this sleek linear system can hang a mere 12 inches off the ceiling without hotspots. The ultrawide distribution also means fixtures can hang 10-12 feet off-center, requiring fewer fixtures than most linear systems, while still delivering IES recommended light levels at the desk. The Comfort Series is the solution to alleviate glare and bad lighting in offices.

In addition, Amerlux featured its first generation of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) lighting solutions that will fundamentally change the way the industry thinks about configuration and controls. With this new technology, power will run through the same Category 5 enhanced cabling (CAT5e) as data, turning lighting into an IT matter.

Amerlux also showcased its new Rook 3.5" Square Pendant with the 100 CRI chip, which is the first LED to achieve a 100 CRI rating that renders color (warm or cool tones) to their most natural. As a result, natural color and skin tones have never looked so good. The new Rook, which is a versatile solution for open ceilings as a surface-mount pendant or a pendant with a remote driver, offers color, comfort, control and configuration.

Other examples of 2019 innovation include:

Slots and Dots, which is an easily configurable track light system that creates visual ambience for hospitality and retail environments. It offers clean, compact styling, which ensures it looks good in any environment. The one-inch-wide track features magnetic attachments, so light sources can be easily snapped in and out as needed. With this track system, it's a cinch to change the lighting in a room between events.





Etch 2'x2' recessed ceiling panels, which was co-developed with world-renowned architecture firm Gensler Associates. It presents a clean aesthetic with evenly lit, premium LEDs, bathing open spaces with smooth, ambient light. The new lighting solutions delivers a sense of architectural style to an area, unlike traditional drop-ins that have the look and feel of commodity-grade products.

For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

