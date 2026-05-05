AMERX ADDS EQUITY RESEARCH FOR INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS

Introduces Differentiated Analysis That Enhances Institutional Clients' Access To Information, Liquidity, And Execution

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmerX, a global broker–dealer and self–clearing firm operating as one of the largest members on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, today announced the addition of its equity research—marking a significant step forward in delivering a more integrated, insight-led experience to institutional clients.

The new offering responds to the evolving needs of institutional clients, providing timely, data–driven analysis essential for navigating increasingly complex and fast–moving markets. It enhances AmerX's ability to deliver a comprehensive client experience by combining global execution, robust liquidity access, and actionable market intelligence to support strategic investment decisions.

"Today's market doesn't reward more information—it rewards better insight," said Fady Tanios, Chief Executive Officer of AmerX. "Our clients need clarity, and level of service that cuts through the noise. By integrating research with our execution and liquidity capabilities, we're giving clients a real-time, more complete view of market dynamics so they can act with greater precision and confidence."

AmerX's NYSE floor presence and access to differentiated order flow reinforce its proximity to liquidity, allowing the firm to pair market color with real–time trading dynamics and deliver insights grounded in empirical market behavior.

As part of the launch, AmerX has appointed Casey Ryan as Senior Research Analyst. With more than 20 years of experience across equity research, investment banking, and advisory, Ryan will lead the firm's initial coverage focused on technology, including the rapidly evolving physical AI and robotics landscape across both public and private markets.

"Our goal is to deliver research that is both differentiated and actionable," said Casey Ryan. "That means focusing on emerging trends that matter to institutional clients looking to drive alpha. Our work is centered on providing fresh, relevant analysis — not summaries of current market positioning. The aim is value, not volume."

"Equity research strengthens the value we deliver to our clients," said Jim Morris, Managing Director, Global Head of Equities. "It enhances the way they navigate opportunities across public and private markets, backed by our proximity to real–time market information."

This launch marks another step in AmerX's expansion as it continues to develop capabilities aligned with the needs of today's institutional clients.

About AmerX

AmerX is a global self-clearing broker-dealer delivering an integrated offering across execution, liquidity, and market intelligence. As one of the largest executing brokers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, AmerX combines advanced technology, differentiated liquidity, and deep market expertise to serve corporate, prime brokerage, and institutional clients.

Its capabilities include direct market access (DMA), algorithmic trading, self-clearing and custody, prime brokerage, securities lending, capital introduction, corporate access, and equity research—designed to provide a unified, insight-driven client experience across the investment lifecycle.

Learn more at www.amerx.com.

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