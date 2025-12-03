AMESA Awarded Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Contract by U.S. Air Force to Advance AI Wargaming for Strategic Decision Support

D2P2 contract supports the development of intelligent AI agents for real-time wargaming and mission planning at Air University.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMESA announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract, in the amount of $1.25 million, focused on advancing its multi-agent AI wargaming platform to support strategic decision-making and leader development at Air University. The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now in 2025, AMESA has started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We built the AMESA Agent Cloud as a training ground for intelligent systems, to give AI agents a place to practice, fail safely, and grow stronger through feedback," said Kence Anderson, Founder and CEO of AMESA. "Applying this framework to Air Force wargaming brings us closer to a future where human and machine decision-making evolve together."

"At Air University, we are committed to shaping leaders who can think critically and operate effectively in an AI-enabled battlespace," said Mr. Lisle Babcock, director of the Air Force Wargaming Institute. "AI tools, like AMESA's multi-agent orchestration and practice platform, are being developed to provide the ability to incorporate AI agents as adaptive teammates in wargaming, strengthening decision-making skills that translate directly to operational readiness."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About AMESA

Founded by former Microsoft engineers, AMESA (Advanced Modular Enterprise Systems of Autonomy) has been pioneering solutions for building, training and deploying multi-agent AI systems that deliver safe, measurable autonomy. Built on a foundation proven in industrial automation, AMESA empowers organizations to orchestrate intelligent agents that learn, collaborate and continuously optimize complex operations in real time. Headquartered in San Francisco, AMESA is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and national security partners to solve high-stakes challenges with mission-grade AI. The company is backed by Momenta, Ridgeline, Exposition Ventures and Hannah Grey VC. For more information, please visit amesa.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com .

About Air University

Air University (AU), headquartered at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala., is a major component of Air Education and Training Command and is the lead agent for Air Force education. AU provides the full spectrum of Air Force education, encompassing pre-commissioning programs for new officers; graduate programs in specialized military disciplines; progressive, career-long professional military development for Department of Defense officers, enlisted members and civilians; and specialized programs for U.S. cabinet appointees, senior executive service civilians and general officers. For more information, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/

About Air Force Wargaming Institute

The Air Force Wargaming Institute (AFWI), a division of Air University located at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala., provides tactical to strategic-level wargames to educate and train senior warfighters, commanders, and their staffs. These wargames (1) focus on joint warfare, and integrated air, space, and cyberspace power; (2) strengthen the decision-making abilities of future commanders and their staffs in realistic, simulated combat, Humanitarian Relief, or Homeland Defense environments; and (3) provide direct support to AU schools and other USAF, DOD, and international customers. For more information, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/LeMay/AFWI/

SOURCE AMESA