Amesite Announces Launch of Warrior TechSource, a Best-in-Class A.I. Driven Online Learning Platform for Professionals in the Automotive Engineering Industry

DETROIT, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing the most advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, and Wayne State University, Michigan's third-largest institution of higher learning, announced today the launch of Warrior TechSource, a dedicated online learning platform for professionals in automotive engineering and other tech industries. Amesite developed both the content and the delivery platform for Wayne State. The courses are available to 30,000 Wayne State engineering alumni as well as the hundreds of thousands of professionals that work in the automotive engineering industry.

Now more than ever automotive engineering innovation is driven by intelligent systems. It is imperative that professionals in the industry are trained and educated on the latest technology around configuration and performance optimization, system integration, control, components and more.

The Amesite platform provides 24/7 access to fully online, and on-demand courses with live instructors. The courses include the latest findings on every topic that professionals in the automotive engineering industry train on, including automation, robotics and electromechanical engineering.

"I believe there are three key needs in the auto industry, manufacturing, and other industries. These three key needs are electrification, autonomous technology, and connectivity," said Dr. Farshad Fotouhi, Dean of Engineering at Wayne State University. "In working with Amesite, we have access to the best technology with a partner that we trust. They customized to our needs and to our market. Artificial intelligence is critical in creating engagement and is important for us not only to build programs – but to build programs that people complete."

Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, commented: "The need for upskilling in the automotive engineering industry is growing rapidly. Our unique and innovative platform can be deployed across multiple industries and we look forward to helping people upskill and open the talent bottleneck in many industries."

Amesite has provided a case study on Warrior TechSource, which can be viewed at https://lp.amesite.com/wsu-case-study.

Wayne State University is a leader in electric-drive vehicle engineering. The Warrior TechSource platform was first released to Wayne State University's network of 30,000 engineering alumni across the country and around the world earlier this year and now is available to anyone in the automotive field looking for engaging and easy-to-access upskilling courses.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit www.Amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

