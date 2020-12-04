Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry Scheduled to Appear Today on Fox Business Network's CAVUTO Coast to Coast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning ecosystems for business, higher education, and K-12, announced today its CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, is scheduled to appear today on Fox Business Network's CAVUTO Coast to Coast which airs weekdays at Noon ET.

Dr. Sastry will discuss the latest in the future of work, training, and learning in addition to the role tech and artificial intelligence will play in preparing the economy for the new normal.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact – Robert Busweiler – [email protected] – 631.379.6454

SOURCE Amesite Inc.

Related Links

https://amesite.com

