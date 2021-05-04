Amesite Expands Partnership with Michigan's Third-Largest Institution of Higher Learning, Wayne State University, Launching Special Advanced Technology Certificate Programs for High School Students

DETROIT, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ:AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today a further expansion of its partnership with Wayne State University, Michigan's third-largest institution of higher learning. Created and delivered by Amesite, and targeting high school students through the university's C2 Pipeline, the three-week A.I. powered certificate programs cover 11 fields, including:

Data Science

Smart Manufacturing

Electric Vehicles

Artificial Intelligence

C2 Pipeline is a 21st Century Community Learning Center funded program through the Michigan Department of Education. C2 Pipeline operates in 24 Metro Detroit schools with the goal of college and career readiness. In order to achieve that goal, the staff of C2 Pipeline uses hands-on, project-based learning activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to engage students. An emphasis is placed on careers in STEM and the healthcare profession. Amesite is one of several collaborating partners helping C2 Pipeline to accomplish this goal.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Wayne State University through their virtual K-12 summer programs which fill an important void in traditional education opportunities," commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite. "We have successfully completed implementations across all three of our key target markets, business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling, and we are extremely well-positioned for growth, addressing an enormous market opportunity, as we continue to roll out what we believe is the best A.I.-driven online learning platform in the industry."

According to Gartner, the global online education market is expected to reach $246 billion by 2026, a CAGR of 8.2 percent.

The National Science Foundation estimates that 80 percent of the jobs available during the next decade will require math and science skills, and according to 10-year predictions by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 15 of the 20 fastest growing fields will require significant math and science preparation. Recent figures show that only 29 percent of high school graduates tested ready for higher education in science, and just 43 percent are considered prepared for college-level math courses.

The certificate programs are part of more than 80 virtual K-12 summer programs being offered by Wayne State University. People interested in registering or learning more about the certificate programs are encouraged to visit: k-12.wayne.edu.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

