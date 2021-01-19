Amesite Expands Sales & Marketing Team to Target K-12 Learning Software Market

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning ecosystems for business, higher education, and K-12, announced today that Brock Bilger has joined as Director of K-12 Sales.

"We are focused on expanding our sales and marketing reach in the K-12 market to help schools across the country offer a quality, engaging online learning component to complement in-person education. Brock brings a track record of making a positive impact for school districts," Amesite Founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said.

Bilger brings to Amesite 7 years of K-12 software sales expertise, most recently at Frontline Education. He has worked with all 37 New York BOCES and over 700 school districts.

"I'm very excited to join the Amesite team in this new role as we accelerate sales in this key sector," Bilger said. "I believe Amesite's online learning platform offers key differentiating components including speed and ease of implementation."

Bilger continued, "Today, teachers are having to build a quilt of disparate applications which leads to frustration and complication. Amesite's proprietary platform provides educators the ability to use a single integrated solution that superintendents can use to provide both teacher training and delivery of student curricula."

This is the third addition to the sales team that Amesite has made since completing its initial public offering in September 2020. In November, Amesite announced an expansion of its sales and business development team by adding seasoned education industry sales professionals Brandon Owens, who joined as Director of Enterprise Sales, and Kellen Hanson, who joined as Director of Higher Education Sales.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite's online platform delivers learning and content for Enterprises, Universities and K-12 districts, so they can launch online courses and programs, painlessly, quickly and effectively. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

