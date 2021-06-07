Amesite Inc. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

DETROIT, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Wednesday, June 9th at 10:30 AM ET. Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite Inc, will be giving the presentation.

"I look forward to sharing our story with the micro-cap investment community at the LD Micro Invitational XI," said Dr. Sastry. "Labor demands for people with STEM skill sets are increasing rapidly, and companies are scrambling to find hirable workers and upskill the people they have. Amesite, now as a Microsoft Partner, is well positioned to drive revenue with our technology solution in the $350B U.S. online learning market."

Event: Amesite Inc. Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Wednesday, June 9th, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com .

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Dave Gentry, CEO

[email protected]

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

(or) 407-491-4498

SOURCE Amesite

Related Links

amesite.com

