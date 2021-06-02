Amesite Launches Remote Upskilling Courses on Microsoft Azure, in Partnership with Wayne State University

DETROIT, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling announced today its launch of services on Microsoft Azure. Running on Azure and in partnership with universities, Amesite is well-positioned to drive digital transformation and upskill professionals across markets.

For more about what Amesite does with its partners, click here: https://lp.amesite.com/wsu-case-study

According to Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global online education market is projected to reach $319B by 2025, a CAGR of 9.23% from 2020 to 2025.

The workplace is changing faster than ever. In partnership with Amesite, universities can launch the necessary learning programs to keep learners upskilled, quickly and effectively. With Amesite on Azure, these learning programs can drive digitalization and impact markets at an exponentially larger scale.

"As a Microsoft Partner we had access to the Azure FastTrack for ISV program, where we engaged with senior level engineers to help us develop a truly cloud-native solution. Through the Partner Program, we can reach a vast network of professionals through Microsoft's connections to universities and companies across the country, on Microsoft Azure. That's good news for people who need targeted courses that can help advance their careers," said Amesite Founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. "It's through programs like these that we can help develop new innovations in a variety of sectors, from advancing automotive engineering, creating renewable energy solutions or implementing blockchain technology. By tapping into the strength of Azure, our platform will be available to a much wider audience in a way that is far easier to access than traditional continuing education setups."

"Technology in all economic sectors is moving faster than ever and there is a great demand from professionals for accessible courses that keep them up to date," said Tamer Erzurumlu, Director of Partner Strategy, Education at Microsoft. "By empowering Amesite and putting their platform on Microsoft Azure, we can approach our partner universities around the country and get these solutions out to people who need upskilling courses but may not be able to return to wherever they got their degree for a full semester-long in-person class."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit www.Amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact – Madison Bush, [email protected]

SOURCE Amesite

Related Links

amesite.com

