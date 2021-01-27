Amesite Named One of the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation by the NABR

ANN ARBOR, Mich, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning ecosystems for business, higher education, and K-12, announced today it had received two awards from the National Association for Business Resources, naming it one of the country's best places to work and a top leader in wellness.

"I'm so proud of what our team has been able to accomplish during an historically challenging year," said Amesite founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. "To have us be recognized as one of the best and brightest places to work and also as a leader in employee wellness is a great honor, especially as we continue to grow following our IPO last year."

The 2020 Winter Best and Brightest Places to Work for in the Nation winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The 2020 Fall National wellness winning companies were evaluated by an assessment created and administered by a leading wellness systems firm.

"Through the second half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For excel and share their knowledge with others" said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

