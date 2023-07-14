AMETEK Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information

News provided by

AMETEK, Inc.

14 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

- Earnings to be released before market opens on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 -

BERWYN, Pa., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

AMETEK will webcast its second quarter 2023 investor conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com. A replay of the call will also be archived on the website and will be available until the next quarterly earnings call. 

Corporate Profile:
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of high-tech industrial solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610.889.5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

