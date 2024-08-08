AMETEK Appoints John C. Henriques Vice President, Corporate Development

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of John C. Henriques as Vice President, Corporate Development.

"I am very pleased to announce John's promotion to this important role, as he has been a valuable contributor to our Corporate Development team," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive acquisitions experience and proven leadership within AMETEK, make him exceptionally well-suited for this role. We look forward to his continued contributions to AMETEK's growth and success."

Mr. Henriques most recently served as Director, Corporate Development and has held positions of increasing responsibility since joining AMETEK in 2010. Prior to joining the company, he served as Investment Banking Associate for Janney Montgomery Scott.

Mr. Henriques holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Franklin & Marshall College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Villanova University.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

