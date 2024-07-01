AMETEK Appoints Keith J. Kowalski Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Motion Solutions (AMS) Division

BERWYN, Pa., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Keith J. Kowalski as Vice President and General Manager, AMS Division. Mr. Kowalski previously served as Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the Precitech TMC business within AMETEK's Ultra Precision Technologies division.

"I am pleased to announce Keith's promotion to Vice President and General Manager," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Keith has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strong track record of delivering growth and operational excellence within AMETEK. I am confident he will continue to drive significant success for the AMS Division."

Mr. Kowalski originally joined AMETEK's Haydon Switch and Instrument business in 1995 as a Product Design Engineer and held various roles of increasing responsibility ultimately becoming Vice President of Technology in the Haydon Kerk business unit. In 2011, he was named Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for Precitech TMC and, in 2014, became the Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for Zygo. Prior to rejoining AMETEK in 2020, Mr. Kowalski was President & COO for Deringer Ney in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Mr. Kowalski holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science degree from the University of Connecticut.

