AMETEK Appoints Rob Rideout Jr. Vice President, Strategic Procurement

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Rob Rideout Jr. as Vice President, Strategic Procurement.

"I am delighted to promote Rob to Vice President, Strategic Procurement," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Rob's exceptional leadership and expertise in supply chain management have been invaluable. We are certain he will drive innovation and excellence in our strategic procurement initiatives."

Since joining AMETEK in 2007, Mr. Rideout has held various leadership roles, including Director of Strategic Sourcing for Power Systems and Instruments Division and the Divisional Vice President of Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement for the Aerospace and Defense Division. Most recently, Mr. Rideout served as the Division Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain for Aerospace and Power. Prior to joining AMETEK, Mr. Rideout held roles of increasing responsibility with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher Corporation.

Mr. Rideout holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.

