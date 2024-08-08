AMETEK Appoints Vinatha Nathan Vice President and General Manager, Measurement, Communications & Testing (MCT) Division

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Vinatha Nathan as Vice President and General Manager, MCT Division.

"I am pleased to announce Vinatha's appointment as Vice President and General Manager, MCT Division," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Vinatha's strong operational background and proven leadership capabilities will greatly contribute to the ongoing growth and success of the division."

Ms. Nathan brings a wealth of experience to AMETEK, having most recently served as Senior Vice President & General Manager for Crane Payment Innovations. Prior to that, Ms. Nathan held various roles with increasing responsibilities at Crane ChemPharma & Energy and Eaton Corporation.

Ms. Nathan holds an Executive MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Indian Institute of Technology.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

