AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

BERWYN, Pa., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarter dividend of $0.14 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018.
This second quarter dividend is payable June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2018.
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.7 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.
