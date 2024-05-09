AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

AMETEK, Inc.

May 09, 2024, 08:00 ET

BERWYN, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024.

This second quarter dividend is payable June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610.889.5247 

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

Also from this source

AMETEK Appoints Patrick L. Williams Vice President and General Manager, Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) Division

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Patrick L. Williams as Vice President and General Manager, MRO Division. Mr. Willams...

AMETEK Announces Record First Quarter Results and Raises 2024 Guidance

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. AMETEK's first quarter 2024 sales were a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics