AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

AMETEK, Inc.

Nov 08, 2024, 08:00 ET

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024.

This fourth quarter dividend is payable December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2024.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610.889.5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AMETEK Announces Third Quarter Results

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. AMETEK's third quarter 2024 sales were ...

AMETEK Acquires Virtek Vision International

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the acquisition of Virtek Vision International, a leading provider of advanced laser-based projection and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics