AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

BERWYN, Pa., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026.

This second quarter dividend is payable June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

Corporate Profile:

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

[email protected]

Phone: 610.889.5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.