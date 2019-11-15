AMETEK Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today published its 2019 Sustainability Report, which is available on the company's website at www.ametek.com/aboutus/sustainability .

The report highlights the company's commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and sound corporate governance.

"We are pleased to provide AMETEK's 2019 sustainability report," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "For nearly 90 years, AMETEK has been committed to building a sustainable future for our shareholders, colleagues, customers and suppliers, and the communities where we operate. We believe the story of sustainability at AMETEK is a growth story, and we appreciate this opportunity to share it with you."

The report, titled "Sustainability at AMETEK," is divided into four key areas that provide details on how the company is driving long-term, sustainable growth:

Our Core: The company's core combines a strong set of values with sound corporate governance and detailed oversight of compliance and risk management. These foundational elements provide a sustainable future.

Embodied in the AMETEK Growth Model, the company's strategy has been proven successful, leading to strong, sustained growth and increased value for all of AMETEK's stakeholders.

AMETEK is committed to the health, safety and well-being of its colleagues, their families, and those in the communities where the company operates. This commitment includes developing world-class talent, promoting a diverse and inclusive work environment and supporting employees in their philanthropic efforts through the AMETEK Foundation.

AMETEK's products and solutions, many of which provide sustainability-related benefits, are solving its customers' most complex challenges and making the world a better place.

While the company prefers the report be viewed online, sustainably printed hard copies are available upon request.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies — Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions — with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

