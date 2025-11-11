AMETEK Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is proud to release its 2025 Sustainability Report, a biennial publication that presents a comprehensive update on AMETEK's global sustainability initiatives. The report highlights AMETEK's integrative approach to sustainability centered around key elements - upholding sound governance, protecting our environment, investing in our people, partnering with our communities, and developing sustainable product solutions.

"AMETEK's approach to sustainability begins with our core values and governance structure, providing our colleagues with the foundation to advance sustainability initiatives across our businesses," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Their combined efforts reflect who we are: an organization driven by purpose, powered by innovation, and committed to making a safer, sustainable, and more productive world a reality."

The report provides a comprehensive overview of AMETEK's sustainability journey and progress in key areas. AMETEK continues to make meaningful progress toward its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions target to reduce intensity by 40% by 2035, compared to a 2019 baseline. The company has achieved a 33% reduction in emissions intensity, with a 25% reduction in absolute emissions recorded over the same period.

The report also includes a small sample of AMETEK's many products and solutions that help customers achieve their sustainability goals and support the transition to a low-carbon future.

Learn more by reading the full AMETEK 2025 Sustainability Report here: www.ametek.com/who-we-are/sustainability.

About AMETEK

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

