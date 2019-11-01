AMETEK to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

David Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company. AMETEK's presentation is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET.

The presentation will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com.

About AMETEK

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

AMETEK, Inc.

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610.889.5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ametek.com

