AMETEK To Present At Oppenheimer's 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

BERWYN, Pa., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will present at Oppenheimer's 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
David Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company. AMETEK's presentation is scheduled for 8:15 AM ET.
The presentation will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com.
Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.7 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.
