AMETEK To Present At Oppenheimer's 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Presentation to be Webcast at 8:15 AM ET on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

AMETEK, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will present at Oppenheimer's 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

David Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company. AMETEK's presentation is scheduled for 8:15 AM ET.

The presentation will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.7 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.  

Contact:
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
kevin.coleman@ametek.com 
Phone: 610.889.5247

