Amex Exploration Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 10th

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amex Exploration (TSX.V:AMX), based in [Quebec], focused on The Peron Project, today announced that Victor Cantore, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 10th.

DATE: Thursday, October 10th

TIME: 3:30pm EST.

LINK: www.tinyurl.com/Oct10VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Three high grade gold zones discovered on the Perron property (EGZ, Gratien and Grey Cat) still, open in all directions. The abundance of gold mineralization identified in several zones along a 2.4 km long portion of the Beaupré block suggests high prospectivity for the western extension of the block that remains unexplored for several kilometers along strike. Regional exploration in the western part of the Beaupré block will be a significant component of our upcoming winter drilling program.

The 2018/2019 drilling has returned multiple super high grade intersects including: 269.23 g/t Au over 1.35 m , 393.33 g/t Au over 1.7 m , 581.59 g/t over 0.80 m and 214.71 g/t Au over 0.65 m over a vertical depth of about 425 m and 100 m of strike.

, 393.33 g/t Au over , 581.59 g/t over and 214.71 g/t Au over over a vertical depth of about and of strike. To date Amex has completed approximately 27,000 metres of drilling on its previously announced 25,000 metres 2019 drilling campaign. Amex plans to drill an additional 15,000 metres during 2019 for a planned total of 40,000 metres, using two drill rigs.

About Amex Exploration Inc. is focused on its 100% owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec, Canada. The Project is well serviced by existing infrastructure being located about an hour north of Rouyn-Noranda, on a year round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normetal. In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. Amex has a tight share structure of 55m shares. Eric Sprott and Commodity Capital are strategic shareholders and Management holds 11%.

Three high grade gold zones (Eastern Gold Zone, Gratien Gold Zone and Grey Cat Gold Zone) have been identified all are open at depth and in all directions. Drilling on all three zones have returned 100+ g/t gold over variables widths.

To date C$12M has been spent on exploration. Amex recently expanded its 25,000 metre drill campaign to 40,000 m for 2019. This campaign is fully funded and the Company is using two drill rigs.

Amex looks forward to continuing to define the potential of the known gold zones on the project, as well as regional exploration of undrilled structures to the east, west, and north of the known 2.4 km highly mineralized gold corridor. The Perron property hosts two faults each measuring 7 km which are dramatically underexplored.

