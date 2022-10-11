AMFA COMMENDS HOUSE PASSAGE OF GLOBAL AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE SAFETY IMPROVEMENT ACT

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Before adjourning in September, the House of Representatives passed the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act (H.R. 7321), calling for unannounced FAA inspections of foreign repair stations, minimum qualifications for mechanics and others working on U.S.-registered aircraft at foreign repair stations, data gathering and analysis, as well as additional safety improvements.

"Chairman DeFazio has been leading on the issue of aviation maintenance safety," stated AMFA National President Bret Oestreich. "On behalf of the over 4,000 aircraft mechanics at Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines, AMFA applauds House passage of the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act."

"This proposed legislation gives credence to AMFA's motto that safety in the air begins with quality maintenance on the ground," noted Oestreich. "AMFA worked in conjunction with the House Aviation Subcommittee to tailor this legislation and we continue to engage the Senate to further to ensure our air transportation system is the safest possible system in the world."

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft-oriented, independent aviation union. AMFA represents licensed and unlicensed technicians and related employees actively involved in the aviation industry. These technicians and related employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled people it represents. For more information about AMFA, visit www.amfanational.org.

SOURCE Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association