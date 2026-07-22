AMFEC and Maschinenfabrik Seydelmann KG Deepen Strategic Partnership with New Investment

CALDWELL, Idaho, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Food Equipment Company (AMFEC) announced it is deepening its long-standing collaboration with Maschinenfabrik Seydelmann KG (Seydelmann). As part of this strategic partnership, Seydelmann is acquiring a 50% stake in AMFEC. This investment aims to expand collaboration and joint activities in semi- and fully automated production lines for the food industry in North America. AMFEC will continue production of its cutting-edge technology and equipment in Caldwell, ID.

American Food Equipment Company

AMFEC and Seydelmann have maintained a close, trusting business relationship for decades, which includes intensive technical and engineering exchange across numerous successful customer projects. Seydelmann's investment represents the next logical step in merging their respective expertise and strengthening their comprehensive customer offering.

"For years, our collaboration with Seydelmann was based on mutual trust, shared values, and a commitment to offering customers the best possible solutions. This investment lays the foundation for us to combine strengths and unlock new growth opportunities," explained Tom Weissenbuehler, President of AMFEC. "We are excited to grow our partnership with an industry leader like Seydelmann."

"The combination of AMFEC and our sixth-generation family business creates a powerful portfolio of integrated, semi-automated, and fully automated production lines from a single source," added Andreas Seydelmann, MD of Seydelmann.

AMFEC specializes in mixing and conveying technology, and Seydelmann is a global expert in food processing, mechanical engineering, and line integration. Through this deepened collaboration, both companies will provide comprehensive support to customers – from project planning and commissioning to long-term service. This joint venture signals a mutual commitment to technological advancement and a plan to actively shape the future of automated food production.

About American Food Equipment Company – AMFEC – Since its founding in 1975, AMFEC has earned and maintained a reputation for supplying high-quality equipment engineered to meet specific customer needs. The company develops and manufactures systems precisely tailored to customer requirements—ranging from individual machines to modern turnkey production lines. AMFEC's core competencies include mixers, conveying and handling systems, and the planning and implementation of complete production lines. For more information, please visit www.amfec.com or call (208) 614-6030.

About Maschinenfabrik Seydelmann KG – Founded in 1843, Maschinenfabrik Seydelmann KG has been a driving force in the development, production, and distribution of high-performance machinery for food processing. With roots in Southern Germany, the company is permanently represented in more than 150 countries. For generations, artisanal butcher shops, medium-sized food manufacturers, and international industrial corporations have relied on Seydelmann's high-performance bowl cutters, mixers, grinders, and emulsifiers. The company possesses extensive experience in developing and implementing complete production lines for a wide variety of food industry applications. In addition to meat and sausage production, Seydelmann machines are used to manufacture pet food, cheese, fish products, pharmaceuticals, confectionery, baked goods, soups, and baby food. For more information, please visit www.seydelmann.com/en or contact Reiser, the company's North American-based sales organization, at 781-821-1290.

Contact: Mike Lynch

(781) 856-2846

[email protected]

SOURCE Reiser Co