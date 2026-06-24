Eurobike attendees will be the first to see and test ride Amflow's first departure from traditional eMTBs, powered by the Avinox M2 motor

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amflow, the innovation-driven bike brand that pursues the ultimate fusion of technology and mechanics, will unveil its latest bike model at Frankfurt's Eurobike 2026, the world's leading trade fair for bicycles, ecomobility and innovation. Amflow made its industry debut and launched the Amflow PL at Eurobike 2024, and now celebrates its third year at the convention with the launch of its fourth bike series: the Amflow TL Carbon.

The Amflow TL Carbon Launch

Amflow Debuts Amflow TL Carbon - the brand’s first all-terrain touring ebike - at Eurobike 2026

The Amflow TL Carbon is the SUV e-bike for all scenarios. Powered by the Avinox M2 motor, the Amflow TL can reach up to 125Nm maximum torque and 1100W of powerful output to support climbs in the mountains, lengthy commutes, or extended rides with extra loads. It comes standard with an 800Wh removable battery that can be paired with a new Avinox 480Wh secondary battery, achieving up to 1280Wh of battery capacity.

With a complete bike weight as low as 22.6kg, and full suspension co-developed with FOX, the bike offers agility on the trails, smooth city riding, and stable loaded trekking adventures. With a total carrying capacity of up to approximately 200kg, the Amflow TL comes standard with front and rear mudguards, a rear rack, water bottle cage, pedals and headlight, with support for an optional front rack, to ensure riders are equipped for any ride scenario.

Announced on June 23, 2026, the Amflow TL Carbon is making its official debut at Eurobike. The booth will also offer an up-close look at Amflow's recent launches - the Amflow PX and the Amflow PR series.

Be the First to Test Ride the Amflow TL Carbon

Eurobike will be the first opportunity for consumers to see and ride the Amflow TL Carbon, equipped with the Avinox M2.

A Spotlight on Avinox

The Amflow booth at Eurobike will also showcase a number of innovations coming from Avinox, which are featured in Amflow bikes. On display, visitors will see:

The Avinox M2S motor (featured in the Amflow PX Carbon Pro, Amflow PX Carbon, and Amflow PR Carbon Pro), offering up to 150Nm of max torque, and a peak power limit of 1,500W

The Avinox M2 motor (featured in the new Amflow TL Carbon and the Amflow PR Carbon), offering up to 125Nm of maximum torque, and a peak power limit of 1,100W

New and existing integrated and removable batteries: Avinox FP700: an integrated, custom 700Wh battery cell used in the Amflow PX series Avinox RS800: a removable 800Wh battery used in the Amflow PR and Amflow TL series Avinox RS600: a removable 600Wh battery, compatible with the Amflow PR and Amflow TL series Avinox RS480: a new 480Wh extension battery, used to extend range for the Amflow TL Carbon



Exhibition Details:

Dates and Hours: June 24-27, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. local time

Location: Messe Frankfurt

Amflow Booth: Open Air F12, Booth A37

About Amflow

Proudly born in 2023, Amflow is the creation of tech experts with a limitless passion for riding electric bikes. The company strives to amaze with an unmatched combination of power, range, and performance, hidden in sleek bike bodies. Amflow's commitment to the e-bike industry is to make its bikes the go-to for all e-bike riders looking to turn any terrain into a wonderland of possibilities.



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